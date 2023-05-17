Kerala: Missing teen and relative found dead near their house in Palakkad

The girlâ€™s parents had filed a missing person complaint on May 14, and the police were on the lookout for her.

A 14-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man were found dead near their house in Malampuzha of Palakkad. Both of them had been missing for the past few days and their bodies were found on Wednesday, May 17.

Speaking to TNM, Malampuzha police claimed that the man, Renjith, and the girl had been in a relationship, which was opposed by their families. The girlâ€™s parents had filed a missing person complaint on May 14, and the police were on the lookout for her. However, their bodies were found on Wednesday, the police said.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and a probe is underway. The duo were relatives and neighbours, according to the police.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.