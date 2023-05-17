A 14-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man were found dead near their house in Malampuzha of Palakkad. Both of them had been missing for the past few days and their bodies were found on Wednesday, May 17.
Speaking to TNM, Malampuzha police claimed that the man, Renjith, and the girl had been in a relationship, which was opposed by their families. The girlâ€™s parents had filed a missing person complaint on May 14, and the police were on the lookout for her. However, their bodies were found on Wednesday, the police said.
The police have registered a case of unnatural death and a probe is underway. The duo were relatives and neighbours, according to the police.
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.
Tamil Nadu
State health department's suicide helpline: 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930
Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584
Karnataka
Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222
Kerala
Maithri: 0484 2540530
Chaithram: 0484 2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.
Telangana
State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104
Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200
SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm
Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.
24x7 Helpline: 9820466726
Click here for working helplines across India.