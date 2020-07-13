Kerala minister files complaint against morphed photo of him and Swapna Suresh

The morphed photo which was allegedly circulated by workers of opposition parties, had Swapna Suresh’s face instead of PK Indira, wife of Kerala Minister EP Jayarajan.

Kerala Minister for Industries EP Jayarajan has filed a complaint with the state police chief, against leaders and members of Youth Congress and RSS members, for allegedly faking a photo of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter’s wedding, with the picture of gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh.

The photo taken at the recent wedding of IT entrepreneur Veena Thayikkandiyil and DYFI leader Muhammad Riyas, has EP Jayarajan and his wife PK Indira posing with the couple. The morphed photo which was allegedly circulated by workers of opposition parties, had Swapna Suresh’s face instead of PK Indira’s.

State police chief Loknath Behera’s office confirmed with TNM that a complaint has been received from the Minister through e-mail. “Since DGP Loknath Behera was not in office, further steps have not been initiated,” said a police official.

The complaint has been filed for propagating the fake image through Facebook. According to reports, names of TG Sunil; National Coordinator of Indian Youth Congress, Deepthi Mary Varghese; former National Secretary of Indian Youth Congress, RSS member Babu Kallumala, Biju Kallada, Reghunath Menon, Manoj Ponkunnam and Manish Kallara, have been mentioned in the complaint.

Ever since Swapna Suresh was named as a key accused in the sensational gold smuggling case, social media has been flooded with photos and memes about her.

Mentioning that fake message propagation with the help of technology has become a social problem, Minister EP Jayarajan on Sunday slammed the opposition parties Congress and BJP.

“BJP and Congress are united in making fake news. By alleging that Kerala CM is with gold smuggling accused, first a fake photo of CM with another woman was propagated. Then a fake message was spread stating that accused Sandeep the other accused is a CPI(M) worker. Now Chief Minister’s daughter’s wedding photo is maligned. The reason for such tainted deeds by political rivals is very clear,” Minister Jayarajan said in a Facebook post.

Swapna was accused in the case pertaining to smuggling 30 kg gold, while being a contract staff of a project by the IT Department of the Kerala government. She along with another accused was arrested by the National Investigation Agency on Saturday night.

