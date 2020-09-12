Kerala Minister EP Jayarajan tests positive for coronavirus

The minister is isolated at the Kannur Medical College Hospital in Pariyaram.

news

Kerala Minister EP Jayarajan tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, and was admitted to hospital. The Industries and Sports minister is currently isolated at the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital in Kannur.

“I have been admitted to the hospital after learning that I was tested positive for the coronavirus. I am treated at the Pariyaram Medical College hospital. No evident symptoms or other health-related complications have been detected and this has been stated in the medical report. I have sought hospital treatment only as a precautionary measure,” the minister wrote on Facebook.

He also added that since news about him testing positive was reported, several well-wishers tried calling to call him.

“Doctors have strictly asked me to keep a check on verbal communication. In this situation, it is not possible for me to respond to these calls. However, everyone can get details about my health status from my private secretary or the rest of his staff by ringing up the office. We need everyone’s cooperation or this. I plan on going to the field and working with more caution in the future,” Jarayajan’s post read.

Kerala crossed the 1 lakh cases of COVID-19 cases on Friday, after reporting a total of 1,02,254 cases. A total of 2,988 fresh cases were added on Friday.

Health Minister KK Shailaja said that Kerala must maintain extreme vigil in the coming days, as authorities expect a peak in cases in September.

With 14 deaths reported on Friday, the total death toll in the state increased to 410.

Out of the positive cases, 2,738 were infected through contact and the source of infection of 285 people were not known. 45 of them had come from abroad 134 from other states.

On Friday, 52 health workers in the stats also tested positive — the highest from Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur, with 15 each, the state health minister said in a press release