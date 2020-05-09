Kerala mandates 14-day institutional quarantine for those coming from red zones

Pregnant women, senior citizens and children below the age of 14 can, however, home quarantine.

Kerala has announced that those coming from other red zones in the country will undergo mandatory 14-day institutionalised quarantine after entering the state. CM Pinarayi Vijayan made the clarification on Thursday, in his press meet.

However, pregnant women, persons above 60 and children below 14 years of age, have been exempted. They can undergo home quarantine, the CM said.

According to a report in the Indian Express which quotes NORKA roots data, 86,679 people from within India have registered to come back to Kerala. Out of this, 43% are from red zones. Out of the 45,000 plus people who received a pass to travel to Kerala, 19,476 are from red zones, the reports states. Since Monday, 8600 people from COVID-19 hotspots have reached Kerala, the report adds.

Pinarayi also said that those who had arrived in the state before Thursday would be traced and sent to quarantine centres by the government.

He also clarified that the issuance of entry passes has not been suspended in the state. “The entry pass process has just been regulated. Those coming from red zones will now be directly moved to institutional quarantine. Those who have not registered will not be allowed to enter the state. Without mandatory examination, nobody would be allowed entry,” the CM added.

Regarding Malayali students in Delhi being stranded due to the lockdown, Pinarayi said the state government has written to the Centre to arrange a special train to bring back the stranded students.