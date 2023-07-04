Kerala man who killed wife and two children sentenced to 40 years in UK

At an earlier hearing at Northampton Crown Court in April, Saju Chelavalel had pleaded guilty to three counts of murder.

news Crime

Saju Chelavalel, 52, the accused in the Kettering triple murder case, has been sentenced for 40 years, by a court in the United Kingdom. Saju, a native of Kannur district, has been convicted by the Northampton crown court for killing his wife Anju Asok, 35, a nurse, their son, Jeeva Saju,6, and daughter, Janvi Saju, 4 while he was drunk. The murders happened on December 14, 2022. The verdict was delivered on July 3, Monday. Kettering is a Town in the North Northamptonshire district of the UK.

“Forensic post-mortem examinations, which took place at Leicester Royal Infirmary following their deaths, concluded that all three died as a result of asphyxiation. At an earlier hearing at Northampton Crown Court in April, Chelavalel pleaded guilty to three counts of murder, returning to the same court today (July 3) where he was handed a life sentence with a minimum of 40 years in prison,” Northampton police said in an official statement.

The statement quoted a comment by Justice Pepperall, made in reference to an audio recording taken at the time of Anju’s death: “While you were squeezing the life out of your wife, your children can be heard crying in the background for their mummy. It is clear that they heard what was going on and knew that she was being hurt by you.”

During the trial, Anju’s family spokesperson had informed the court that Saju had tried to contact her family while in prison.

In December, when the incident happened, police arrived at the residence of Anju and Saju after receiving an emergency call. There they found Saju holding a knife to his neck threatening to kill himself. Police tasered him. Anju and the children were declared dead soon after the officers found them. Saju had been working in Saudi Arabia previously and had moved to England when Anju got a job there.

¨We are satisfied with the punishment. Police informed the court that Saju committed this crime over some doubts about Anju,¨ Anju’ś father Asokan told the media.