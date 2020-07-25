Kerala man who finished institutional quarantine found dead in Thiruvananthapuram home

A man in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram who had finished his quarantine was found dead at his home in Attingal on Friday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Sulfikkar Dawood, a native of Valiyakunnu, near Attingal.

After having returned from the Gulf, he had been on institutional quarantine for 14 days. He had returned home a few days ago.

“He was in his 40s and had been alone at home despite finishing the quarantine period,” an official of the Attingal police told TNM. The death is believed to have happened two days ago.

Police, however, are yet to determine the cause of the death.

“The inquest procedures will be done after the COVID-19 test result comes. Swab has been sent for COVID-19 examination. Hence the probe to ascertain the cause of the death hasn’t commenced yet,” the official added.

Relatives of the deceased haven’t come forward to claim the body and the police are tracking them.

The body is kept at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

As of now, the number of COVID-19 cases is the highest in Thiruvananthapuram. On Friday, the capital reported 167 cases while the total case-load of the state stands at 885. One COVID-19 death was also reported from Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

There are five large COVID-19 clusters in Thiruvananthapuram namely, Punthura, Pulluvila, Puthukkurichi, Anchuthengu and Beemapally. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, during his routine press meet updating COVID status on Friday said that there is no trend of the rate of transmission subsiding. He added that the disease is being transmitted to nearby regions from Pulluvila, Puthukurichi and Anchuthengu.

The total active COVID-19 cases in Kerala is 16,995 as on Friday. This includes 24 health workers. Of these, 724 people got infected through contact. The source of infection for 56 people is unknown.

