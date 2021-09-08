Kerala man stalks, cuts off woman's hair for allegedly rejecting his proposal

The accused, 23-year-old Sunil Kumar, was arrested the day after the woman filed a complaint with the police.

A 23-year-old man was arrested by Peerumedu police in Idukki for forcibly cutting the hair of a woman, for allegedly rejecting his proposal. The accused, Sunil Kumar, reportedly barged into the house of the 19-year-old woman, who is also his neighbour, and forcefully cut her hair. The incident occured in Karadikuzhi, at the quarters where labourers at a tea estate stay. Sunil Kumar and the girlâ€™s parents worked at the same estate. The police said that the woman rejected repeated proposals from Sunil, which provoked him.

The incident occured when the woman was alone at home, police said. The accused has been charged under sections 452 (trespassing with the intent to cause harm), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 354 (assault or using criminal force on a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. The woman filed a complaint with the police on the day of the incident, and Sunil was arrested the next day, on Wednesday, September 8.

Crimes against women by their stalkers have seen an increase in Kerala recently. On August 31 a man was arrested in Nedumangad of Thiruvananthapuram for murdering a 20-year-old woman, after stabbing her multiple times. The accused, 29-year-old Arun, reportedly stabbed Sooryagayathri more than 15 times. The woman succumbed to her injuries at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital on August 31.

In another incident, on June 16, a 21-year-old woman, Drishya, was stabbed to death by her stalker inside her house. Her 13-year-old sister was also severely injured in the attack. There was also a fire at the victimâ€™s fatherâ€™s shop, and police suspected that the accused, 23-year-old K Vineesh, was behind this as well. He then barged into their home and attacked Drishya and her sister. Relatives of the family told the media that the family had earlier lodged a complaint against the accused, as he was stalking her. Though the parents had filed a complaint with the police earlier, police let him off with a warning.