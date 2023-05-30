Kerala man shot dead by unidentified assailants in Philadelphia

news Crime

A 21-year-old youth from Malaperoor of Ayoor in Keralaâ€™s Kollam district was shot dead by unknown persons in Philadelphia in the United States, on Monday, May 29. The deceased has been identified as Jude Chacko.

Jude has been residing in the US with his parents - Roy Chacko and Asha Chacko. His parents migrated to the US more than 30 years ago. Reports suggest that Judeâ€™s will be held in Malankara Catholic Church in Philadelphia. He was gunned down while he was returning from work on Sunday (local time), Khaleej Times reported. Chacko, a student who also worked part-time, was attacked by two men during a robbery attempt, the report said citing police officials.

On April 6 this year, a 27-year-old woman engineer named Aishwarya Thatikonda from Telangana was killed in a mass shooting near Dallas in the US. She was among nine persons who were killed in the shooting. On April 21, 25-year-old Veera Saiesh from Eluru in Andhra Pradesh was killed in a suspected case of robbery in Ohio state of USA. On January 20 this year, a 52-year-old Indian-American man was shot and killed by three unknown men in Georgia of US. The men also injured his wife and daughter. According to a The Hindu report, the deceased Pinal Patel and his family were shot and killed in front of their house.

(With IANS inputs)