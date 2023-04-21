Indian student shot dead in US in suspected robbery attempt

The deceased has been identified as Veera Saiesh, hailing from Eluru in Andhra Pradesh.

A 25-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh was shot dead by an unknown person in a suspected case of robbery in Ohio state of USA. The deceased has been identified as Veera Saiesh, hailing from Eluru in Andhra Pradesh. He was killed at a fuel station on West Broad Street of Franklinton in Columbus on the morning of Thursday, April 20.

According to information received by his family, the assailant shot Saiesh at 12.50 am (US local time) at the Shell fuel station, where he was working as a clerk. Saiesh was pursuing his master's course and also doing a part-time job at a fuel station. He was rushed to a hospital and was pronounced dead after a while.

The Columbus Police have released the photos of the suspect and appealed to the people to share any information about him. Though the motive behind the shooting has not been established yet, police suspect it to be a case of robbery.

Saiesh, who lost his father a few years ago, had gone to the United States in November 2021 for studies. To help the family financially, he had also taken up a part-time job at a fuel station. His mother and elder brother, who stay in Eluru, have appealed to the Indian government for help in bringing home the mortal remains.