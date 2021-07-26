Kerala man says Cong workers intimidated him for video of leaders breaking Covid rules

The video was taken by Sanuf Mohad, who works as a delivery executive in Palakkad and he could be seen questioning the leaders on why they broke COVID 19 regulations.

A video of Congress leaders Remya Haridas, former MLA VT Balram and Riyas Mukkoli sitting inside a restaurant in Palakkad surfaced has led to many controversies in the state. The video was taken by Sanuf Mohad, who works as a delivery executive in Palakkad and he could be seen questioning the leaders on why they broke COVID 19 regulations, as dine-in was not allowed in restaurants in Kerala.

Sanuf has alleged that he was attacked by some Congress workers who were with the leaders and he had to avail treatment at the Palakkad district hospital. On the other hand, Remya Haridas has alleged that Sanuf held her hand which is why her supporters became angry. However, while Congress workers losing their cool at Sanuf can be seen in the video, his holding Remya's hand has not been caught on any visual.

In the video released by Sanuf in his YouTube channel, he is seen going inside and questioning the group. Though no one answers him at first, later Remya is heard saying she was waiting to get a parcel and had no intention to dine in. She said that she came for a meeting and entered the restaurant to get a parcel. However, in the video all the leaders including Remya, Balram and Riyas are seated at a large table and chatting. Though no food could be seen served at the table where the Congress leaders sat, two other tables had customers who were having food. When Sanuf questioned further, Remya left the dining hall and sat near the entrance of the restaurant where the parcel counter was. Later, Congress workers are seen losing their cool and shouting at Sanuf asking why he was taking a video.

Sanuf in his YouTube video said that though approached the local police station a police officer there told him he has no right to question anyone. He also said that he has been getting threat calls and some of the Congress workers there took photos of his vehicle number.

Speaking to the media, Remya Haridas said that she sat inside the restaurant rather than waiting outside as it was raining heavily. "I came out and sat outside, then he held my hands. That is when I said don't touch my body," the MP alleged.