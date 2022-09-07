Kerala man kills wife using metal lamp on suspicion of infidelity

A 26-year-old woman was brutally killed by her husband just two months after their marriage in Varkala of Thiruvananthapuram in the wee hours of September 6, Tuesday. Nikhitha, of Kidangamparambu in Alappuzha and Aneesh, 35, from Varkala got married two months ago in July. On the fateful morning Aneeshâ€™s family heard a loud scream from inside his room. When they broke the door, they found Nikhitha laying down in a pool of blood. Aneesh was also present in the room with blood stains all over him. They immediately informed police and rushed the woman to hospital but she succumbed to injuries. Police said that Nikhitha was beaten on her head using a metal lamp (Nilavilakku).

The couple had gone abroad immediately after their marriage and returned home as Aneesh needed medical treatment for certain health issues. Police said that Aneesh was suspicious of Nikhitha which lead to the murder. Aneesh doubted that Nikhitha had an extramarital relationship. Police said that as per their primary investigation this was not a planned murder and Aneesh committed the crime out of suddent provocation.

The relatives of Nikhitha told the media that she did not contact them much after returning from abroad. They also said they had no clue about issues between the couple. They said they came to know about the incident only after reaching the hospital.

Aneesh, while in custody, confessed his crime to police. He was produced before court and remanded to judicial custody.

A similar incident was reported from Kochi on August 28 in which a young man was beaten to death in Nettoor of Ernakulam. The accused Suresh Kumar killed Ajay Kumar, from Palakkad as he doubted the latter had a relationship with his wife. Suresh made his wife summon Ajay to Ernakulam and then attacked him. Thee woman told police that she and Ajay were not in a relationship and were friends.