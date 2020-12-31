Kerala man kills employee by pushing him from first floor in drunken brawl

Mahesh, who runs Gayathri Caterers near the Government Arts College in Ernakulam, allegedly murdered 45-year-old Santhosh in a drunken brawl.

news Crime

A caterer has been arrested by the Trippunithura Hill Palace police on Wednesday for murdering his employee in Ernakulam. Mahesh, 43, who runs Gayathri Caterers near the Government Arts College, allegedly murdered 45-year-old Santhosh in a drunken brawl.

Mahesh allegedly attacked Santhosh for drinking liquor bought by him. The accused allegedly pushed the victim from the first floor of a building and left the spot without realising that Santhosh was severely injured. The incident happened on Monday afternoon when the two were drinking in a room. Santhosh was taken to hospital the same evening after a passerby found him lying in a pool of blood. He was, however, dead by then.

Police said that there were bruises all over his body which indicated that Santhosh was assaulted before his death. Mahesh confessed to the crime and said that he did not know that Santhosh had died. Mahesh will be produced before court on Thursday.

In November, a migrant labourer was killed by two of his room mates in a drunken brawl in Perumbavoor of Ernakulam. The accused and the victim were from Tamil Nadu.

In October, a 63 year-old-man was killed by his son who was in an inebriated state at Cheranallur in Ernakulam. According to the police, Bharathan and his Unnikrishnan frequently fought after drinking and in one such fight both of them were severely injured. They attacked each other using machetes. The son was hospitalised, while the father succumbed to his injuries.