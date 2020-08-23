Kerala man kills and eats Indian rat snake, arrested

Biju, who is currently in the custody of the forest department, also tried to sell its meat.

news Wildlife Crime

The Kothamangalam Forest Division in Keralaâ€™s Ernakulam district has arrested a man for killing and eating snake meat as well as for trying to sell the meat. VJ Biju from Neriamangalam was arrested on Sunday by the forest department.

According to the forest officials, Biju caught an Indian rat snake and cooked its meat after skinning the reptile. The officials also seized the cooked meat from his house. He also tried to sell the meat by claiming it was the meat of python.

"He had publicised via word of mouth that he caught a python, in order to sell its meat. That is how we got the information. Usually, pythons are hunted for its meat, but some people eat whatever snakes they get," PK Thampi, Kothamangalam Range Forest Officer, told TNM.

"In many cases, we receive information that a person has killed, cooked and sold python meat, but we may not get evidence to nab him. In that case, we will not be able to register a case against that person. In some instances, we would get the information very late. However, there are also cases where we catch the accused with the cooked meat or the remains of the snake," said a forest officer from North Kerala, who did not want to be named.

He also said that killing rat snakes for meat is not so common and he hasnâ€™t handled such a case in his career.

Rat snakes are non-venomous snakes that are commonly found near human settlements. These snakes usually consume insects and rodents. These snakes can grow up to 8 feet in length. There are some myths that its meat is good for rheumatoid, which is not true.

The Indian rat snake is protected under Schedule 2 category of the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972. â€œWe have seized the cooked meat, the snakeâ€™s skin and the remains of the dead snake from his house. Currently, he is in our custody," the officer added.