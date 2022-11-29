Kerala man gets 107-year jail term for raping daughter with intellectual disability

The incident happened in 2020, and the police filed a case and launched the probe after the girl narrated the ordeal to her neighbours and teachers at her school.

news Court

A POCSO court at Pathanamthitta in Kerala, on Monday, November 28, sentenced a 45-year-old man to a staggering 107 years in jail for sexually assaulting his 13-year-old daughter with intellectual disability, who was living with him. The girl was living with her father after the man's wife had separated from the family a long time ago.

The incident happened in 2020, and the police filed a case and launched the probe after the girl narrated the ordeal to her neighbours and teachers at her school. A medical examination had revealed that the girl was seriously injured by her father. According to reports, the man had assaulted the child on multiple occasions.

Also Read: A woman being single is actively discouraged in India â€” legally and socially

As some of the punishments can be served together, the convict has to undergo a total jail term of 67 years. The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 4 lakh on the convict. According to The Hindu report, Justice Jayakumar John pronounced the accused guilty, and convicted him under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as well as section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Earlier in August, a 24-year-old man was sentenced to a cumulative 62 years of imprisonment for raping and impregnating a girl in Idukki district. Similarly, a 50-year-old teacher from Kannur was sentenced to 79 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor girls at a lower primary school.

(With IANS inputs)