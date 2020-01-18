Kerala man files RTI seeking documents used to establish PM Modi’s citizenship

Chalakudy resident Joshy Kalluveettil has filed the RTI.

A Kerala man has used the Right to Information (RTI) Act to file an application seeking documents of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prove that he is indeed a citizen of India.

The RTI application was filed by Chalakudy native Joshy Kalluveettil. He filed his application before the information officer of the Chalakudy municipality on January 13.

“Request to access the documents used to establish the citizenship of our country’s respected, current, Prime Minister, Narendra Damodardas Modi, as per the Right to Information Act,” Joshy’s application read.

According to reports, the Chalakudy resident filed the RTI in order to clear the confusion regarding what documents people must submit in order to prove their citizenship.

Speaking to TOI, Joshy said the central government had said that documents such as Aadhaar, Driving License, Ration card, PAN card and SSLC book could not be used to prove citizenship.

“If I get details of the documents the Prime Minister has used to prove his citizenship, the people of India too could use the same documents. I hope to receive my reply soon,” reports quoted Joshy as saying.

Further, Joshy’s RTI application has been forwarded from the Chalakudy municipality to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in order to receive further details.

With the BJP-led central government planning to conduct a nationwide National Population Register in 2020, followed by the controversial National Register of Citizens, as mandated by the Citizenship Act 1955, there have been widespread concerns about citizenship and the documents required to prove one’s citizenship.

The NRC in Assam was aimed at identifying illegal immigrants who entered the country after March 24, 1971. It not only requires one to prove their citizenship, but also relationship with their ancestors, who need to be Indians. The exercise left out over 19 lakh people in the final list.