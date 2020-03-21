Kerala man files plea seeking home delivery of liquor, HC slaps penalty

In a writ petition, a Kerala man had asked the State Beverages Cooperation for liquor to be delivered home amid the coronavirus spread.

news Law

The Kerala High Court on Friday slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on a man who petitioned to court seeking home delivery of liquor from the Kerala State Beverages Cooperation, even as the state continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Calling the petition ‘reckless, insensitive and insolent’ Justice AK Jayasankaran said it was distressing to note that despite the clear instructions given with a view to attaining objectives of the Heath Department, writ petitions are being indiscriminately filed before the court.

He also added that the citizenry must realise the reason some restrictions are imposed on the filing of cases is to ensure that all citizens are guaranteed ‘access to justice’ when it comes to their fundamental rights, even if it means that judges are exposed to the viral infection.

The court also condemned the selfishness of the petitioner and others like him whose ‘obsession with perceived rights blinds them to the obligatory duty that they owe to their fellow citizens.”

While dismissing the writ petition, the court observed that it was “appropriate to impose a cost of Rs 50,000 on the petitioner.”

The fine has to be paid to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund within two weeks from Friday and a receipt of the payment needs to be produced before the court’s Registrar General. On failing to do the same, the court will collect the amount along with interest from the petitioner through revenue recovery proceedings.

As of March 20, the state has reported a total of 40 cases of coronavirus with 12 more people being tested positive on Friday. The new cases include five UK nationals, who have been reported from Ernakulam, six from Kasaragod and one more from Palakkad. Out of the 40 cases, three have recovered.

(With inputs from PTI)