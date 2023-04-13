A 36-year-old man from Kerala was electrocuted to death in Bengaluruâ€™s Madiwala, on Tuesday, April 11, after he tried to save another man who came in contact with a live wire. The man has been identified as Akbar Ali, hailing from Thrissur.
According to reports, Akbar Ali was running a mobile shop in Thrissur, and was on a visit to Bengaluru to purchase mobile phone accessories. On Tuesday night, Akbar had arrived in a bus at Hosur Road in Bengaluru, when he saw a man near an electric pole, who was screaming. Akbar realised that the man had come in contact with a live wire and was suffering an electric shock.
Akbar took a wooden log and pushed the man with the log. While the man survived, Akbar went too close to the pole and was electrocuted. According to a Times of India report, Akbar died en route to the hospital in an ambulance, and a case will be registered against Bescom (Bangalore Electric Supply Company Limited) officials after the postmortem report is out.