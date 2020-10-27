Kerala man dies by suicide one day after death of wife and child

On Sunday, the woman and child had left home and were later found dead in Ashtamudi Lake, reportedly by suicide.

news Death

A day after a Kollam woman and her three-year-old child were found dead in Ashtamudi Lake in the district, the woman’s husband died by suicide. It was on Tuesday morning that Siju from Kollam’s Kundara was found dead at his home. On Sunday, his wife and child had gone missing and were later found dead at the Lake. The woman Rakhi and child also reportedly died by suicide.

According to police, following a fight between the couple, Rakhi had left home with the child on Sunday. The woman, who was then spotted by some along the lakeside with the child, did not return home. During a search conducted in the area, Rakhi and son’s footwear were discovered on the banks of the water body. Subsequently, a search was held by the Fire and Rescue officials, and on Monday morning, both bodies were retrieved.

Police say that there used to be constant fights between Rakhi and Siju, who allegedly used to assault her. “Even when she left home on Sunday, we learned that he did not call her back or stop her. He used to drink a lot and used to assault her for small things. Recently, there was an issue where he thrashed Rakhi’s father and it is said that she was very upset over the issue,” an official with the Kundara police station said. Though some reports said there was a police case against Siju, police officials stated that there was no case.

Reportedly, Siju had returned home after Rakhi and the child’s bodies were found on Monday, and he did not open the door on Tuesday morning. After neighbours raised suspicions, police arrived at the spot and broke open the door. He was discovered to have died by suicide, police said.

The bodies have been shifted to a government hospital in Kollam. After conducting COVID-19 tests, a post-mortem will be held.

Read: More girls die by suicide says study on child suicides in Kerala

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional suppport to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 amd and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to inidviduals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.