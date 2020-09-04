Kerala man dies by suicide after testing positive for coronavirus

The deceased man has been identified as an auto driver from Chala in Kannur.

A 60-year-old man took his own life in Kerala on Friday morning after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The deceased is an auto driver from the Chala neighbourhood in Kannur. He was found dead in the bathroom of the Government Medical College Hospital in Kannur’s Pariyaram on Friday morning.

TNM spoke to the Kannur District Medical Officer (DMO) who confirmed that the man and his wife had visited the hospital in Pariyaram on Thursday evening, following which his wife tested positive for the virus after an antigen test.

“His wife had diabetes and they had come to the hospital. On doing an antigen test, the result returned positive for both of them. The next morning he was found dead in the hospital restroom,” said Kannur DMO.

Dr Sudeep K, Superintendent of Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, said, "So, as per the protocol, we do antigen tests on patients who are to be admitted, and it was found that his wife is positive. Since she came with her husband, he was also tested and was found to be positive. They were lodged in the COVID-19 ward. Today (Friday) morning he went to the washroom but was not coming out. Then we broke down the door and found him dead."

His swab samples were collected after being discovered dead, and has been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha. Kerala conducts different tests for confirming coronavirus. Apart from RT-PCR, there is the rapid antigen test, the CBNaat, TruNaat tests. In case a patient has tested positive with the rapid antigen test, the result is reconfirmed with an additional test, not necessarily RT-PCR, which is believed to be the gold standard for COVID-19.

“His name has not been added to the list of COVID-19 patients by the state government. An RT PCR test might be taken today and upon confirmation added to the list of coronavirus patients,” the DMO added.

As per the Kerala government’s rules, suicides of COVID-19 patients are not added to the data on COVID-19 deaths. This is because the cause of death is not the virus.

Medical experts have repeatedly emphasised that persons who test positive for the coronavirus need not fear as a majority of patients recover from COVID-19.

Kerala has counselling support for COVID-19 patients and those undergoing home quarantine. Over hundred volunteers are part of the tele counselling service carried out by the Mental Health Program of the government.

Separate counselling was also started for people with mental health issues and children with intellectual disability during the lockdown period.

Not just COVID-19 or suspected COVID-19 patients, a number of student suicides during the lockdown too have been reported. After 66 school-going children were reported to have died by suicide since March 25, the Kerala government launched a slew of initiatives aimed at suicide prevention among kids. These initiatives focus on the mental and emotional well being of these children and focus on the problems, including isolation, domestic issues, stress and other concerns.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.