Kerala man bludgeons live-in partner to death with pressure cooker in Bengaluru

The accused Vaishnav is learnt to have absconded soon after murdering 24-year-old Padmadevi, who hailed from Attingal in Keralaâ€™s Thiruvananthapuram.

A 24-year-old man from Kerala was arrested on Sunday, August 27, for allegedly bludgeoning his live-in partner to death with a pressure cooker in Bengaluru. The couple, who both worked as sales executives at a private firm in the Karnataka capital, had reportedly been living together in a rented house in Begur over the past two years.

The accused, identified as Vaishnav hailing from Kollam district, is learnt to have absconded soon after murdering 24-year-old Padmadevi. But he was nabbed by the Begur police within 24 hours. The police suspect that Vaishnav murdered Padmadevi, who hailed from Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram, over suspicion that she was in a relationship with another person.

The incident is learnt to have taken place around 4.30 pm on Saturday in the cityâ€™s New Mico Layout. Reports say that Vaishnav, who is suspected to have grown aggressive over a phone call that Padmadevi received, allegedly smashed her head with the pressure cooker, causing a critical head injury that led to her losing a massive amount of blood. Police said Padmadevi died on the spot.