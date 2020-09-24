Kerala man arrested for allegedly strangling wife to death

The police said that some family issues may have resulted in the murder.

news Crime

A man in Kerala has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife in Puthenchira, near Mala of Thrissur district on Thursday. Shamzad, a native Vadakkekara in Ernakulam district, allegedly killed his wife, 30-year-old Rahmath at their rented house around 5.30 am on Thursday. The police say that some family issues resulted in the murder.

On Thursday morning, after the murder, Shamzad along with his two children, aged nine and three, went to his house in Vadakkekara. He dropped his children at his house and immediately left from there. However, his behaviour raised some doubts and his family called up the coupleâ€™s neighbors in Puthenchira and asked them to check on Rahmath. That is when the neighbours found Rahmath dead inside the house.

Later, Shamzad was taken into police custody from a friend's house in Ernakulam.

Shamzad had been in the UAE for 10 years and had returned to India and started a fish selling business. The police have said that the exact cause of death will be known only after the post mortem. However, as per a primary investigation, the police believe that Rahmath was strangled to death.

