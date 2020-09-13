Kerala man arrested for allegedly beating father to death

The son had earlier alleged that his father had died because he hit his head after coming home drunk.

news Crime

A 25-year-old Ernakulam native was arrested on Saturday by the police as it surfaced that his father, who died on Tuesday, was allegedly attacked by him. Rahul Dev was arrested by the Ernakulam Rural Police after his father’s post-mortem report revealed that he had incurred serious injuries in the abdomen after allegedly being thrashed.

It was on Tuesday that Paravur native Jaladharan passed away after being admitted to hospital with stomach pain and vomiting. According to police, after Jaladharan died, his elder son Rahul Dev reached the Paravur police station and said that his father had died by hitting his head after coming home drunk.

According to a statement released by police, a case of unnatural death was registered on the direction of Ernakulam District Police Chief K Karthick.

“The post-mortem held at the Government Medical College in Ernakulam revealed that the man had died due to injuries he incurred by heavy blows he received in his abdomen. In the following probe, it surfaced that the man and the son used to enter into a drunken brawl,” said the police statement.

According to the police, no one else in the house had noticed the attack by the son as it was usual for the duo to enter into fights after getting drunk.

“Even when the family members brought the man to a private hospital in Paravur, they did not know about the attack. It was in the investigation after post-mortem, it revealed that the son had thrashed the father. He has been charged with murder and more sections will be added following further questioning,” added the official. The accused is presently remanded in judicial custody.

According to officials, the crime was unearthed by a team led by Aluva Deputy Superintendent of Police G Venu, North Paravur SHO Shajo Varghese, and Sub Inspector Arun Dev.

