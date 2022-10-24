Kerala man alleges he was forced to act in porn film, director booked

The man, who has acted in TV serials in the past, said that he was unaware of the nature of the film before signing the contract, and alleged that he was blackmailed.

A 26-year-old man on Friday, October 21, filed a complaint with the Thiruvananthapuram police, alleging that he was forced to act in a porn film. The man, who has acted in TV serials in the past, alleged that he was unaware of the nature of the film before signing the contract, and filed a complaint against the filmâ€™s director and the over-the-top (OTT) platform on which the film will be screened.

The man urged the authorities to block the release of the film, which is reportedly scheduled to release on the adults-only OTT platform on Deepavali. Vizhinjam police said a cheating case was registered against the woman director of the movie and the streaming platform based on his complaint. "We have registered a case. We will now record the statement of the crew. The investigation is on," police told PTI.

The Venganoor native, who was working in the TV serial industry, alleged that he was forced to act in the adult movie after tricking him into signing an agreement. "Since it was my first shoot, I did not read the agreement properly. The crew rushed to begin the shoot. They took me to a room and said it was an adult movie and I have to act accordingly. When I refused, they said I have signed an agreement," he alleged.

He also alleged that when he refused to do the film, the makers blackmailed him and prevented him from leaving. He said they refused to let him go unless he pays Rs 5 lakh for violating the agreement. "Since it was in a remote location, I couldn't run away," the man told various television channels. Mathrubhumi reported that the poster and trailer of the film have already been released. Talking to the media from a friend's house, the man said he will not be able to face his family and friends if the movie gets released, and urged that the movie be taken down.