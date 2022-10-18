Kerala man admits on video to assaulting his wife for going to work

The police have arrested the man and charged a case against him under several sections including attempt to murder.

news Domestic Violence

Holding his young wife, who has fresh bruises on her face, Dileep announces that he is the one who has beaten her up, broken her mouth and he is the reason for the blood on her face. The wife then says that is because she chose to go to work. The disturbing visuals of this act were recorded on the night of Monday, October 17 by Dileep, who is from Meppookada in Malayinkeezhu of Thiruvananthapuram district. The man, who admits he is drunk, has allegedly shared the visuals with his friends.

After the visuals came out and on the womanâ€™s complaint, the police have booked a case against him, with charges including 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous methods or means), 294B (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. He has been arrested by the Malayinkeezhu police.

In the video, the woman, sobbing uncontrollably, says, "I go to work to pay off the loan. If Dileepettan will work and give money, then I won't go to work. I will sit home, looking after the children." After this, Dileep says that he is drunk at the moment but what he says is "nyayam" (just) and that it has been recorded.

Watch: Video which came out

Cases of domestic violence in marriages have been consistently reported from different parts of the state in recent months. On September 4, 24-year-old Amala Vijayan was found dead at her husband's house in Paravur of Ernakulam district, after which her family spoke up about the domestic abuse she had been put through at her husband Ranjith's house. Amala was pregnant at the time of her death. The same month, another young woman, Aishwarya Unnithan, died by suicide after three years of domestic violence by her husband, Kannan Nair. Her diary entries, which TNM had accessed then, revealed the details of the abuse.

Watch: Diary entries of Kerala lawyer expose domestic violence