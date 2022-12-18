Kerala man accused of killing live-in partner found dead in jail

Rajesh, who allegedly killed his live-in partner Sindhu in Thiruvananthapuram on December 15, is suspected to have died by suicide.

news Crime

A 46-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner in broad daylight in Thiruvananthapuram, was found dead inside the jail he was lodged in on Sunday, December 18. Pathanamthitta native Rajesh was arrested on December 15 for hacking to death his live-in-partner Sindhu (48) near Vazhayila in Thiruvananthapuram. Rajesh is suspected to have died by suicide, and police officials told PTI that an investigation is underway.

Rajesh was remanded by a court and jailed at the Thiruvananthapuram district jail at Poojappura. He had been charged under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Rajesh attacked Sindhu with a sharp weapon and killed her on December 15, while she was on her way to work. She suffered critical injuries on her neck, head and hands. She succumbed to her injuries due to severe bleeding before she could be rushed to the hospital.

Rajesh had been living with Sindhu, a native of Vazhayila, for the last 12 years after leaving his family in Pathanamthitta. According to the police, although Rajesh and Sindhu had been living together, they were both married to other people. While the motive behind the crime was unclear, police said that they had been going through some financial problems and had been living separately for a while.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.