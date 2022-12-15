Woman stabbed to death in broad daylight in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram

46-year-old Rajesh has been arrested by the Peroorkada police and charged under sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

news Crime

A 48-year-old woman was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Kerala’s capital city of Thiruvananthapuram on the morning of Thursday, December 15. The deceased, who has been identified as Sindhu, was on her way to work when she was stabbed by a man named Rajesh, who according to the police was her live-in partner. 46-year-old Rajesh has been arrested by the Peroorkada police and charged under sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Speaking to TNM, an official from the Peroorkada police station said that the incident took place around 9 am on Thursday while Sindhu was walking from the Peroorkada bus stand to her place of work, just a few meters from where the incident took place. “Rajesh was waiting at the bus stop for Sindhu to arrive. Once she arrived, they had a small argument and when Sindhu walked away, Rajesh followed her and stabbed her,” said the police official.

According to the police, though Rajesh and Sindhu have been living together, they both are married to other people. Although the motive behind the crime is yet to be confirmed, the police said that the duo has been going through some personal problems with regard to finances, as a result of which they have been living separately for a while.

Speaking to news channels, Baby George, who was a witness to the crime said that he came out of his house following the wails of a woman screaming for help. “It happened in front of my house. When I came out hearing the woman shout, I saw a man running towards her, wielding a huge knife. He stabbed her neck first. Later on, after she fell on the ground, he kept stabbing her repeatedly,” said George. He adds that Rajesh did not try to run away after stabbing Sindhu. Instead, he sat down near the road. The police, on being alerted, arrived immediately and took Rajesh into custody.

Sindhu succumbed to her injuries as a result of severe bleeding before she could be rushed to the hospital.