Kerala man abducted from Kozhikode, second such kidnapping this week

Both the abductions were carried out in a similar manner, and the police are investigating the matter.

In the past week, Nadapuram in Kerala’s Kozhikode witnessed two abductions. Most recently, 30-year-old Ajnas was nabbed by an unidentified group of people travelling in a car, in the wee hours of Friday. According to Nadapuram police, Ajnas was nabbed while he was returning from a local volleyball match after midnight on Friday. The unidentified group then approached him in car without a registration number, forced Ajnas inside and sped away. The Nadapuram police have registered a case and an investigation into Ajnas’s abduction is underway.

Last Saturday MTK Ahammed, a 53-year-old NRI businessman living in Nadapuram was also abducted in a similar fashion, by an unknown group travelling in a car. He was released two days later, and was found on a roadside in Vadakara. Reports stated that the incident was due business-related incidents.

Though Ajnas is also an NRI, according to police, the abductions are not related.

“We are probing to find more details. But we received information that the youth has contacted his brother and that he is on the way back. It is not yet clear who abducted him and as per our information the gang has not raised demands for money,” an official of the Nadapuram police station told TNM.

Meanwhile, a development in another significant missing person’s case—pertaining to a 20-year-old woman from Pathanamthitta who went missing three years ago—is that the Kerala High Court on Friday directed a CBI probe into the issue. The woman, Jesna Maria James, was a second-year degree student when she went missing. Though a special task force by the Kerala Police was indquiring into her disappearance, there have been no leads as to Jesna’s whereabouts. The High Court’s decision comes after considering a plea filed by Jesna’s brother.

