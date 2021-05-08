Kerala lockdown: Restaurants open for takeaway, banks to function on alternate days

The movement of bystanders in hospitals is allowed if proof from the hospital is produced.

news COVID-19

The Kerala government revised certain lockdown rules ahead of the state going into lockdown from Saturday. During the lockdown, in place from May 8 to 16, only essential services will be permitted.

As per the modified order, restaurants in the state can be open from 7 am to 7 pm only for home delivery or takeaway. Banks, insurance, financial services, capital and debt market services as notified by SEBI and cooperative credit societies were exempted from lockdown in the previous government order, but will now only be allowed to function on alternate days, as per the revised order. They will function only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Petronet/LNG supply, visa consular services/agencies, Regional Passport Offices, Customs Services and ESI services are exempted from lockdown.

Apart from earlier mentioned government departments, the Transport Department (Motor Vehicle Dept and minimum bus service), Women and Child Department, Dairy Development Department, NORKA, are also exempted.

"All the departments included in the excepted category shall engage only bare minimum staff to undertake COVID-19 containment related duties and other duties of exigent nature," the revised order says.

Packing and packaging industrial units involved in the packing of essential food and medical items and items for export have also been given an exemption. Lawyers and clerks are also allowed to travel to court if they have physical sittings.

The order by Kerala Chief Secretary VP Joy stated that any persons violating regulations will be liable as per the relevant provisions of Disaster Management Act 2005, Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance-2021 and other relevant laws.

During the lockdown, education institutions, coaching centres, research centres etc., are to remain closed. All places of worship too shall remain closed. All social/political/ /sports/entertainment/ academic/cultural/religious gatherings are prohibited.

Funerals and marriages will only have a maximum of 20 persons in attendance, and details of funerals and weddings have to be registered on the COVID-19 jagratha portal. Strict social distancing and advance intimation of marriage to the nearest police is required for weddings.