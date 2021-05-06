Kerala lockdown: Here’s what will be shut and remain open

The Kerala government announced a statewide lockdown from May 8 to 16 amid surge in COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus COVID-19

Kerala announced a lockdown from May 8 to 16 amid a surge in cases. The state has the second highest COVID-19 caseload in India currently. With hospitals overburdened and cases continuing to rise, the Kerala government announced a lockdown to check the transmission of the virus in the state.

Here is what will remain open from May 8 to May 16.

All Government of India offices, along with its autonomous and subordinate officers will remain shut.

The only exceptions are - Defence, Central Armed Police Forces, Treasury, Public Utilities (including petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG), Disaster Management, Power Generation and transmission units, Postal department and post offices, National Informatics Centre, Early warning Agencies, Food Corporation of India, Indian Meteorological Department, Doordarshan, All India Radio, Central Water Commission, National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project (MPCS and EWDS works), Airport Authority of India, Airport, Seaport, Railways.

All state government offices and its autonomous and subordinate offices and public corporations shall remain closed. Exceptions include Health, Ayush, Revenue, LSGD, Food and Civil Supplies,Industries, Labour, Zoo, Kerala IT mission, Irrigation, Veterinary services, Social Justice Institutions, Printing, Insurance Medical Services.

Police, Excise, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire & emergency Services, Disaster Management, Forest and prisons offices will also remain open. The district collectorate, treasure, electricity, Water Resources and Sanitation departments will function through the lockdown.

All the above departments except those involved in Covid management are ordered to reduce the staff requirements.

Hospitals and all related medical establishments, including their manufacturing and distribution units, both in public and private sectors such as dispensaries, chemists and medical equipment shops, laboratories etc will continue to remain functional.

Transport for all medical personnel, nurses, para medical staff, other hospital services be permitted.

Moreover, agricultural, horticultural, fisheries, plantation and animal husbandry activities are permitted with minimum movement of persons. Procurement and marketing of perishable agricultural commodities shall also be permitted.

Only essential services to remain open

All commercial and private establishments will remain closed. This excludes essential services such as

Ration shops (under PDS)

Banks, insurance and financial services can open from 10 AM to 1 PM, only for the public with minimal staff upto 2 PM.

Print and electronic media, cable service, telecom, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT enabled services can remain open with conditions.

Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceutical, medical equipment through e commerce and home delivery is allowed.

Petrol pumps, LPG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets can remain open. Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services, Cold storage and warehousing services, Private Security services, Supply of hygiene materials are permitted. Co-operative credit societies,E-commerce, courier including vehicles for this purpose, repair services of essential equipment including vehicles, Toll booths, Marine fishing, Inland fisheries and aquaculture, Palliative care services etc are also permitted.

All industries are to remain closed except

Manufacturing units of essential commodities

Production units which require continuous process 24*7.

Units manufacturing medical supplies including medical Oxygen cylinders or cylinders or industrial gas cylinders, Units converting industrial gas cylinders into medical oxygen cylinders.

Manufacturing units involved in exports to other countries.

All roadways and waterways transport services will remain suspended. Air rail services (Except Metro) will remain operational. Exceptions:

Goods transport will continue.

Fire, Law and order and emergency services.

Use of taxis and auto rickshaws including Uber, Ola etc will be permitted only for procurement of essential commodities, medicines and for attending to medical emergencies as well as transport from/to airports and railway stations (with proof of ticket).

Plying of private vehicles are allowed only to the extent of procuring essential commodities, medicines and for other activities permitted under this order

Private vehicles for persons travelling for vaccination against COVID-19 (showing their vaccination registration), movement of persons from other states /countries to destination from railway station and airport (with proof of ticket)

Interstate road transport is allowed for goods and emergency services. For interstate road transport of individuals on emergency purposes, registration on Covid19 Jagratha portal is mandatory.

All Hospitality services to remain shut except

Hotels, Home stays lodges and motels which are accommodating tourists and people stranded due to lock down, medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew.

Establishments earmarked for quarantine facilities.

Education institutions, coaching centres, research centres etc are to remain closed. All places of worship too shall remain closed.

All social /political/ /sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious gatherings are barred.

Funerals and marriages will only have a maximum of 20 persons in attendance. Details of funerals and weddings have to be registered in the covid19 jagratha portal. Strict social distancing and advance intimation of marriage to the nearest police station.

Movement of volunteers connected with the COVID-19 activities, essential service providers such as plumbers and electricians are permitted.

Pre-monsoon preparedness works, including cleaning works, are permitted.

For elederly persons and bedridden individuals, movement of house helps and caregivers is permitted.

Construction and maintenance works are permitted. MGNREGA and Ayyankali Employment Guarantee Scheme works with groups upto 5 persons maintaining Covid protocols are permitted. Transportation of workers to the site adhering to Covid protocols will also be permitted. However, such transportation may be minimised.