Kerala local body polls: CM Pinarayi alleges ‘secret’ alliance between Congress and BJP

Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated that the Union government was trying to sabotage the Kerala government using central investigating agencies.

With just one day left for the Kerala local body polls, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has alleged that the United Democratic Front (UDF), which is led by the Congress, and the BJP have a mutual understanding to help each other in the polls. Addressing a virtual rally on Saturday, Pinarayi said that the Left Democratic Front (LDF), the ruling front in the state, will not ally with “communal forces” to gain a few votes. The first phase of the local body polls is scheduled for December 8.

“There is an alliance between the BJP and the UDF publicly and in secret to help each other in the local body election. UDF has tied up with Jamaat-e-Islami. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML, an ally of the Congress) will understand how this alliance will be a setback for the Muslim community once the elections are over,” the CM said.

“Not a single leader of the Congress, IUML or the UDF has spoken against the BJP,” he said.

He added that there are a few states where the Congress is in power but the BJP can topple them any time. “The Union government has undertaken a policy of destroying the federal system of our nation. The Congress party is in power in a few states. The BJP can overthrow the Congress governments at any time. We have witnessed this in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka,” he said.

The CM alleged that the Union government was using central investigation agencies to disrupt the government in Kerala. “The Union government and the BJP are spending a huge amount to sabotage state governments. The Left party is in power only in Kerala. They cannot sabotage the government by purchasing MLAs here. So the Union government is using national investigation agencies. The Congress and the IUML are supporting the BJP,” he said.

The second and the third phase of the elections will be held on December 10 and 14. The counting will be held on December 16.

Now the farmers of our country are protesting in the national capital. The labourers and farmers are resisting the forces destroying the Constitution, selling public wealth and destroying the rights of the people. LDF candidates are their representatives,” Pinarayi said.

Public rallies for campaigning are barred owing to the COVID-19 protocols in place. Sunday is the last day for campaigning.

Watch the video of the Keala CM's speech.