Kerala lifts all COVID-19 containment measures

However, use of face masks and hand hygiene will continue to be in force in the state as per directions issued by the Union government.

news Coronavirus

All COVID-19 containment measures in force in Kerala were rescinded with immediate effect on Thursday, April 7, a Government Order issued by Chief Secretary Dr VP Joy said. The move came “after reviewing the current scenario of COVID-19 spread and existing orders for restrictions under Disaster Management Act, 2005 in the state,” the Chief Secretary, who is also the Chairman of the State Executive Committee of the State Disaster Management Authority, added.

However, advisories on COVID-19 containment measures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, including use of face mask and hand hygiene, will continue to be in force, the order stated.

Kerala logged 291 new COVID-19 cases and 36 related deaths on Thursday, taking the total cases in the state to 65.35 lakh and the death toll to 68,264. Of the 36 deaths, one was reported on Thursday while one occurred in the last few days but was not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 34 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Union government and the directions of the Supreme Court, the Health Department said.

Currently, there are 2,398 active COVID-19 cases in Kerala, it said and added that the state has tested 15,531 samples in the latest 24-hour period. Meanwhile, 323 people recuperated from the disease on Thursday. Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases with 73 followed by Thiruvananthapuram at 52 and Kottayam at 36.

(With PTI inputs)

