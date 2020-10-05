Kerala Life Mission CEO UV Jose questioned by CBI

The Kerala High Court asked the CBI whether funds received by Unitac fall under foreign contributions.

news Court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned the Life Mission CEO UV Jose in Ernakulam on Monday. He was earlier questioned by Enforcement Directorate in the gold smuggling case as he had signed the contract between Life Mission and UAE-based Red Crescent for the housing project at Vadakkancherry in Thrissur district.

Probing a Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) violation in the housing project, the CBI on Monday told the Kerala High Court that there was corruption involved in the Life Mission project of Vadakkancherry. However, the High Court asked the CBI whether the funds received by Unitac (the company entrusted to build the project) as part of Life Mission fall under foreign contribution. Unitac had argued in the court that the funds it received as part of its business is exempted from foreign transaction and Life Mission is also exempted organisation as it is a government housing project. They also argued that Unitac received the fund based on an agreement filed by Life Missio, reports The Times of India.

However, the CBI argued that to receive an exemption, the funds should be kept in a separate current account and should not be used for any other purpose. The advocate for CBI alleged that there was corruption involved.

The court will hear the case again on Thursday. The petition filed by UV Jose against the CBI inquiry will also be considered by the HC.

There were allegations that one of the gold smuggling case accused Sandeep Nair received commission from the builders of the Life Mission project. It was based on a complaint from MLA Anil Akkara that led the CBI to register a case.

Earlier, the CBI had asked Jose to produce six important documents of the project. The original agreement between Red Crescent and Life Mission, details of the flats and houses being built and documents regarding the land deal were among the documents that were submitted to the CBI.