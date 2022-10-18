Kerala launches project to ensure basic govt documents for tribal people

The programme envisages providing ration cards, aadhaar cards, voters' identity cards, birth/death certificates, health insurance documents, and bank accounts to tribal people in Wayanad, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said.

news Development

The Kerala government has launched the Akshaya Big Campaign for Document Digitalisation (ABCD) programme to ensure that at least six basic government documents for tribal communities in Wayanad district, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday, October 17. The ABCD programme envisages providing documents including ration cards, aadhaar cards, voters' identity cards, birth and death certificates, health insurance documents, and bank accounts to all tribal people, he said.

The Chief Minister further stated that camps were being organised by the district administration in association with the Tribal Development Department, IT Mission, and the local administrative bodies for the ABCD project.

”Bringing together all the related departments in one camp for document verification will ensure that the beneficiary gets all the required services. This will reduce the time and effort taken to visit various offices for each document,” Pinarayi Vijayan said on a social media platform. Those who cannot attend the camp can avail themselves of the service through Akshaya Kendras, he said.

In September last month, Revenue Minister K Rajan had stated that the ABCD project, which was an initiative of the Wayanad administration to ensure essential documents to tribespeople, would be expanded across the state. Speaking at a programme at Panamaram in the district, Rajan said the district administration had set a model for the state by ensuring essential documents such as ration cards, aadhaar cards, voter identity cards, birth certificates, health insurance documents, and bank accounts to all tribespeople by coordinating with various departments.

“Many a time the marginalised sections were denied incentives and other benefits owing to the dearth of such documents. Moreover, the tribespeople were facing difficulty to keep the documents properly,” Rajan had said, adding that the ABCD programme would help to keep the documents in digital lockers, which was of great help to them.