Kerala jury finds no television serial worthy of state award this year

Malayalam television serials have often been criticised for their depiction of family dramas, stretched sequences glorifying the sacrifice of women in households.

Flix Television

No tele serial was found worthy enough for the state Television Awards in Kerala this year. "Since the jury could not find any creation of artistic and technical merit, it has been decided not to give an award for this category," the jury commented. For the same reason, there is no 'Second Best Tele Serial' award either. The jury also decided not to confer a Best Director (tele serial / tele film) award since “they did not find any brilliant or responsible filmmakers among the entries.”

Malayalam television serials have often been criticised for their depiction of family dramas, stretched sequences glorifying the sacrifice of women in households, poor handling of subjects such as domestic abuse and enmity of women living in the same house. Most serials have regressive storylines that stereotype women and relationships.

In late May, soon after a new government took charge and Saji Cherian got appointed as Minister for Culture, he made some scathing remarks on television serials. In answer to a question on a television programme, Minister Saji said that the government will consider censorship of television serials and having a censor board, since they “propagate unscientific and superstitious content.”

Read: Kerala minister suggests censoring Malayalam serials: Is it a good idea?

It isn't just Malayalam serials however, serials in most languages have regressive story lines. Read Kavitha Muralidharan's story what Tamil serials teach us about women, weddings, and wickedness. Read Rajeswari Parasa's story on how Telugu serials romanticise domestic violence.

Coming back to the awards, Kallan Marutha by Rajil KC won the Best Tele Film Award for films under 20 minutes in duration. There was however no winner for tele films above the duration of 20 minutes. Arjun K who wrote Kallan Marutha won the Best Story Writer award.

Watch: Kallan Marutha

The Best Actor (male) award was won by Sivaji Guruvayoor for the programme Kathayariyathe in Flowers TV, while Aswathy Sreekanth won the Best Actor (female) award for the programme Chakkapazham. Gowri Meenakshi won the Best Child Actor award for Orithal.

In the non-fiction section, Best Documentary (general) award was won by The Sea of Ecstasy by Nandakumar Thottathil. Other documentary awards are:

Best Documentary (science and environment) - Adimathathinte Randam Varavu by K Rajendran

Best Documentary (biography) - Kariyan by Biju Muthathi

Best Documentary (women and children) - I am Sudha by Riya Baby

Though there was no Best Director for tele serials or films, Kallan Marutha by Rajil KC won the Best Tele Film Award for films under 20 minutes in duration. There was however no winner for tele films above the duration of 20 minutes. Arjun K who wrote Kallan Marutha won the Best Story Writer award.