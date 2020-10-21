Kerala journo Siddique Kappan's wife meets Rahul Gandhi, seeks justice

The UP police had arrested Siddique Kappan along with three others while they were on their way to Hathras to report on the gang rape of a dalit girl

Seeking justice, the wife of Siddique Kappan, the Kerala journalist who was arrested by Uttar Pradesh police while on his way to Hathras, on Wednesday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and presented a memorandum to the Wayanad MP.

The UP police had arrested Siddique Kappan along with three others,claiming that they had links with Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliate in Mathura.

They were on their way to a village in Hathras to meet the family of an alleged gang-rape-cum-murder victim.

"We hope to get justice. We are worried that he will be booked under more charges," Raihanath told the media after her meeting with Gandhi.

She said the family has had no contacts with Kappan since his arrest and even his lawyer has not been able to meet him, adding her husband has done no wrong.

Rahul Gandhi, who was in Kerala since the past three days, met the woman at the guest house at Kalpetta.

Arrested earlier this month by police under section 151 of the CrPC on the suspicion of their intention to commit some cognisable offence, the four were later booked on charges of sedition and various terror acts and were remanded to 14-day judicial custody on October 7.

A Mathura court had yesterday extended their judicial custody. The court extended the judicial custody of Siddique Kappan, Atiqur Rahman, Alam and Masood after they were produced before a court through video conferencing on the completion of the earlier period of their judicial custody.

The four were arrested on October 5 under section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code on the suspicion of their intention to commit some cognisable offence. They were later booked under sections 124 A (sedition), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground religion etc) and 295A (committing deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code. The four were remanded to 14-day judicial custody on October 7. They have also been booked under various other offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Information Technology (IT) Act.

