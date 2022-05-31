Kerala journalistâ€™s suicide in Bengaluru: Accused husbandâ€™s anticipatory bail plea denied

37-year-old journalist N Shruthi from Kerala took her own life allegedly after facing harassment from Anish Koroth, her husband, who has been absconding since her death.

The Karnataka High Court on Monday, May 30, refused to grant anticipatory bail to Anish Koroth, the absconding husband of the Malayali journalist N Shruthi who died by suicide in Bengaluru over a month ago. The 37-year-old journalist took her own life allegedly after facing harassment from Anish Koroth. She had been working at Reuters in Bengaluru, and on March 24, was found dead in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

The bail plea had been filed by Anish Korothâ€™s advocates in a different court, and the lawyers also approached the high court as well. Both courts have rejected his anticipatory bail. Anish has been absconding since her death, for close to two months now, and police teams have not been able to find him.

The complaint against Anish for abetting Shruthiâ€™s suicide was filed by her brother, Nishanth with the Whitefield police, who booked him under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 498A (cruelty by husband or relative) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

At the time of Shruthiâ€™s death, police also found a suicide note dated four days before she passed away, in which she alleged that Anish harassed and abused her. As per the Times of India, three suicide notes were found â€”for her husband, her parents and the police.

Nishanthâ€™s complaint to the police said that Anish allegedly physically abused Shruthi when he was drunk, and also harass her for money. It also cites an instance from January 2022, when the apartmentâ€™s security guards had to intervene.

Hindustan Times had earlier reported that there were allegations that Shruthiâ€™s movements were monitored by Anish, allegedly by installing hidden cameras in the house. The two also reportedly fought over the fact that Shruthi sent some money to her parents every month from her salary.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.