Kerala issues e-passes for 30,000 people who want to return from other states

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged the Centre to allow special trains for the Keralites stranded in other states.

news Coronavirus

The Kerala government has issued electronic passes for the 30,000 Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) living in other states, who have registered to return to the state.

The e-passes have details such as the date and time of arrival for the vehicles at the border districts.

“If anyone who has registered has any difficulty in getting the pass, they can contact the COVID-19 control room. Different states have taken different stand on providing no objection certificates (NOC) for the people to travel, for example, the e-passes would be considered as no objection certificate by Maharashtra. But some other states have said that their NOC is also needed,” Kerala Chief Secretary Tome Jose told media. He added that the state doesn't anticipate any issues related to the return of the NRKs.

“We are prepared to receive about 12,600 people in a day at six border check-posts, so the 30,000 people who have initially been registered would be able to return in three days,” he said.

Regarding the stand taken by some states of not allowing the native migrant workers from Kerala to return to the states, the Chief Secretary said that those states are taking time to make the arrangements. He added that the state has been acting as per the direction of the Centre regarding the lockdown relaxations but with some region specific changes.

Pinarayi demands special trains

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged the Centre to allow non-stop trains for the NRKs stranded in other states. “The trains that ferry migrant workers from the state could be used to bring back the Malayalis stranded in other states,” Pinarayi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

DISHA helpline gets one lakh calls

The Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness or DISHA helpline, which has been functioning round the clock to assist people for COVID-19 related information, till Monday, May 4, has received one lakh calls. Health Minister KK Shailaja attended the 100,000th call at the Health Mission office at Thycaud.

Also Read: How Hyderabad now lives in its balconies and terrace: A series of sketches