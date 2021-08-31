Kerala introduces advanced online learning platform G-Suite in 426 schools

G-Suite is a continuation of ‘First Bell’ virtual classes launched last year in the wake of the pandemic.

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has completed the piloting of G- suite, an advanced online learning platform in 426 schools. The G-suite platform was introduced this year as a continuation to the First Bell digital classes launched on KITE Victers channel. Kerala restarted classes for school students from LKG to Class 12 with virtual classes in June 2020 in the wake of the pandemic situation. The project for the virtual classes has been named 'First Bell’.

Minister for General Education V Sivankutty will release the training modules and videos on Tuesday, August 31, prepared on the basis of the G-Suite pilot. The pilot was introduced at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Pirappancode in Thiruvananthapuram in the last week of July, reported the Hindu. This was then extended as a trial run in 34 vocational higher secondary education schools. The piloting was completed in 426 schools in August. This includes 153 high schools, 141 higher secondary schools and 132 VHSE.

“The G-Suite platform has been designed in the form of a Learning Management System (LMS) wherein from schools to the state level, classes can be configured, monitored and collect the various requisite reports,” said K Anvar Sadath, Chief Executive Officer KITE.

He added that the KITE has facilitated the G-Suite platform along with Google India as part of the 100-day programme of the Kerala government. “The safety, as well as the privacy of 47 lakh students and 1.7 lakh teachers, has been ensured in the online platform through dedicated and unique login IDs. The security in the platform has been intensified so that no external person would be able to enter any classroom. No personal details of teachers or students are collected on the platform. The online platform is provided free of cost to Kerala and has been customized in such a manner that students can use it even on their mobile phones without the need for any additional storage,” Anvar Sadath added.