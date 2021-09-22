Kerala inoculates 90% of eligible population with single dose, 37.6% fully vaccinated

The Health Department said that Wayanad, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram districts lead in administering vaccines.

Kerala has successfully vaccinated 90% of its eligible population (those above the age of 18) with the first dose and 37.6% with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. While 2,40,79,169 (2.4 crore) people have got one dose, 1,00,63,294 (1 crore) people are fully vaccinated having got both jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine.

When it comes to those above 45 years, 96% have received the first shot of the vaccine. "Kerala is the state with the highest rate of Vaccination/ Million- 956386. The state has vaccinated more than 96% of people aged more than 45 years with a single dose and 56% with double dose. The above data indicates that people have been cooperating," the daily bulletin for September 21 from the Kerala Health Department stated.

The Health Department also said that Wayanad, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram districts lead in administering vaccines. It also stated that in many vaccination centres there is no rush as the number of people who need to receive the vaccine has reduced.

Further, the bulletin said that all health workers and frontline workers in the state are fully vaccinated. And added that the number of women who are vaccinated outnumbers men.

The daily bulletin also said that based on the data of those who tested positive for the coronavirus in June, July and August; 6% of the patients had taken the first dose of the vaccine and 3.6% had taken both doses and were fully vaccinated.

"This indicates that vaccinated people may get infected, even though it is very less. It indicates that post vaccination immunity is effective in preventing infection. However, people with comorbidities should be careful. All must follow COVID-appropriate behaviour," the bulletin said.

Vaccinated patients need to consult a doctor only if they have symptoms, the bulletin added. On Tuesday, 15,768 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the state. Currently, 16,1195 people are undergoing treatment in the state. The last updated test positivity rate was 17.49%.