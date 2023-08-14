Kerala to include POCSO awareness in school curriculum, govt informs HC

The Kerala HC placed on record its appreciation for the Kerala State Legal Services Authority, the state government, and the SCERT, and orally remarked that Kerala could be the first state to do this.

To build awareness about the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act among children, the Kerala government has taken steps to include it in the school curriculum. The Kerala High Court had, on June 8, 2022, suo motu asked the government, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE,) and the Kerala State Legal Services Authority to issue directions to ensure that adolescents become aware of the legal consequences of sexual relationships.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas of the HC was hearing the bail application of a 23-year-old accused who impregnated a 15-year-old girl when he issued these directions. According to the statement of the accused, the duo were in a consensual relationship and planned on getting married. The judge expressed alarm at adolescents being unaware of the legal consequences of sexual interactions even if they are in a consensual relationship.

Subsequently, on August 10, the SCERT filed a statement about the steps taken by them to implement the courtâ€™s order and assured that awareness about POCSO will be made part of the curriculum for classes 1, 3, 5, 6, 8, and 11 from the academic year 2024-2025, and for classes 2, 4, 7, and 10 from the academic year 2025-2026.

Advocate TP Hood, appearing for the state government, had informed the court that a one-day POCSO awareness programme was conducted for teachers in May 2023, in which around 1,12,000 from the state participated. Advocate Parvathy Menon, appearing for the Kerala State Legal Services Authority, said that a similar training was conducted for teachers under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), as well as for Higher Secondary teachers.

The Kerala HC, appreciating their efforts, orally remarked that Kerala could be the first state to do this.