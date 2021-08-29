Kerala imposes night curfew to control COVID-19 spread

CM Pinarayi has shot down criticism of the state's COVID-19 handling, saying that no one in Kerala has died due to lack of oxygen facility or struggled to get a hospital bed.

Starting Monday, a night curfew will be imposed in Kerala, in an attempt to control the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state, contributing to more than half of the caseload of the entire country. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced in his evening press meet on Saturday that it was decided at a review meeting to impose a curfew between 10 pm and 6 am in areas where the weekly infection population ratio is above 7%. He also reacted sharply to criticism and allegations of mismanagement during the pandemic, pointing out the Case Fatality Rate in the state, which was much below the national average. CM Pinarayi said that no one in Kerala had died due to lack of oxygen facility or struggled to get a hospital bed, in reference to the earlier situation in other parts of the country.

The Chief Ministerâ€™s famous press meets on COVID-19 had not been conducted for over a month, owing to the Assembly sessions being held earlier this month. However, long after the Assembly, there was still no press meet for a while, questions were raised on why the Chief Minister was not addressing the media when the pandemic situation worsened in the state. The Opposition Congress and the BJP have been attacking the Left government over the rising number of cases and demanding that the Chief Minister break his silence, as the daily cases crossed the 30,000 mark for the last four days.

Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that certain elements were trying to malign the state and that people have seen the reality â€˜which cannot be erased.â€™

"No one died in the state due to lack of oxygen facility or had to scramble for hospitals in Kerala. No one had to queue up in front of crematoriums with the body of their dear ones. People here did not face any situation to dump the dead bodies in rivers. Whatever they say, the people have seen the reality... that cannot be erased. It was because we, the people, fought together," he said.

He also reacted to the charge of Opposition leader VD Satheesan that officials have "hijacked" the COVID-19 management in the state and said that starting from the COVID-19 volunteers at the local level, all officials are taking part in the fight against the pandemic. "Not only officials, but our frontline workers, the people's representatives at the local level, volunteers and others are taking part in the fight against the pandemic. The government and the officials are not separate entities, but work together. It's unfortunate that such statements are being made," the Chief Minister said.

Explaining the COVID-19 situation in the state, CM Pinarayi said that the prime objective of the government was to save the lives of the maximum number of people in this pandemic.

"During a pandemic, the plan is always to save maximum lives. Kerala has a high density of population, high number of people with lifestyle diseases, high number of aged population and other factors that may result in high fatality rate. But reports show the CFR here is 0.51%, whereas the national average is 1.34%," the CM said.

He also pointed out that over two crore people in Kerala have received the first dose of vaccine and expressed hope that by September, all those above 18 years of age will get vaccinated.

"A total of 2,77,99,126 people have received vaccines in the state, including 2,03,90,751 with the first dose and 74,08,375 with the second dose. This means 57.60% of the population received the first dose and 20.93% received the second dose," CM Pinarayi said.

He also said that the health department has made necessary arrangements to face the impending third wave. "The number of oxygen beds, ICUs, and ventilators have been increased in hospitals from the taluk level. The pediatric wings have been strengthened in the state. Also, 750 extra beds, including 490 with oxygen facilities, have been arranged for children in the state," he said.

Kerala reported 31,265 COVID-19 cases and 153 deaths on Saturday, with a rest positivity rate of 18.67%. Fresh COVID-19 cases crossed the 30,000 mark for the fourth consecutive day in the state on Saturday. Since July 27, when restrictions were relaxed in the state for a few days on account of two festivals, the state has been logging more than or close to 20,000 cases almost every day.

