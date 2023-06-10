Kerala IMD issues yellow warning for seven districts on June 11

Yellow warning has been issued to Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts as well as Lakshadweep for June 11.

A weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in six districts of Kerala on Sunday, June 11. Yellow warning has been issued to Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts, as well as Lakshadweep, for June 11, and Kozhikode and Kannur for June 12. The IMD had also said that thunderstorms with lightning will be reported in multiple places of the state. IMD had, on Friday, said that cyclone Biparjoy is set to intensify and will be heading north-northwestwards.

The IMD had also predicted that along and off the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts, squally wind speed, reaching 35-45 kmph and gusting to 55 kmph, is likely to prevail on June 10 and likely to increase to 40-50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph on June 11, 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph during June 12, and 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph June 13 and 14. "Sea condition is likely to be rough on June 10 and likely to become rough to very rough during June 11 to 14," it said.

The weather department has forecast severe heat wave conditions in certain pockets of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh from Friday to Sunday. In Gangetic West Bengal, the heat wave is expected to continue until Tuesday, while in Odisha and Jharkhand, it is likely to persist until Monday.