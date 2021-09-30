Kerala to identify economically backward people from forward communities

Reports suggest that the government plans to bring 10% reservation to people from this category, in educational institutions and government jobs.

The Kerala Cabinet on September 29, Thursday decided to conduct a socio-economic survey to identify economically backward people from forward communities. The survey will be conducted by the Kudumbashree mission. The intention of the survey is to find at least five families from each ward of every grama panchayath, municipality and corporation. Rs 75.67 lakh has been allotted for the survey across the state. The state has 19,000 wards or divisions across various local bodies.

The state government had given administrative sanction for the survey a year ago but had not allotted the funds. The state had said earlier that there were 164 forward communities. A Commission for Economically Backward Classes among Forward Communities, had submitted a proposal for the survey. The commission's term will expire in February 2022. The commission was formed to identify economically backward people from forward communities and frame welfare measures for them.

Some reports suggested that the government plans to bring 10% reservation to people from this category, in educational institutions as well as for government jobs. Welfare measures for senior citizens will also be taken care of after the survey.

In another development, the Cabinet also decided to make police verification mandatory for appointments in aided educational institutions, public sector undertakings, welfare boards, development authorities, co-operative institutions and devaswom boards in the state. The Cabinet directed concerned agencies to complete the procedure within one month after the employee joins the office and the relevant institutions should make necessary amendments in this regard within three months, the statement added. The significant decision came after there were many incidents in which people with criminal backgrounds got appointed in some institutions.