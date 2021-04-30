Kerala hospitals directed to reserve 50% beds for COVID-19 patients

The order applies to all government and private, including private medical college, hospitals.

Coronavirus COVID-19

With the steady rise in COVID-19 cases being reported in Kerala, the state has decided to increase the number of beds available in hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The state has ordered that 50% of beds in government, cooperative, ESI and private (including private medical college) hospitals be set apart exclusively for those COVID-19 patients that require hospitalisation. The State Disaster Management Department issued an order regarding the same on Friday, “as the bed occupancy in hospitals treating COVID-19 patients is nearing saturation in many districts.”

The order further states that the allotment of the beds will be done by the respective District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), aided by the District Programme Monitoring and Support Units (DPMSUs). The rule is aimed to be in force until the state tides over the COVID-19 surge and returns to normalcy.

"The state has been combatting the surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave, with patients requiring hospitalisation in huge numbers. Bed occupancy in hospitals treating COVID-19 patients is nearing saturation in many districts in both government and private hospitals," the order reads.

The order is issued in exercise of the powers conferred under sections 20, 24, and 65 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

"Finding appropriate beds for all COVID-19 patients who need hospitalisation during the surge is important. It is highly necessary to expand the hospital bed capacity to cater to COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalisation. In this situation, hospitals (government and private) treating COVID-19 patients will have to direct more of their resources for Covid-19 care. Hospitalisation of elective cases and non-serious, non-COVID cases should be minimized in hospitals treating COVID-19 patients so that not less than fifty per cent of the available resources in these hospitals are spared for treatment of COVID-19 patients during the surge." the order further reads.

Kerala on Friday recorded 37,199 fresh COVID-19 cases.