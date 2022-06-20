Kerala hospital accused of delaying man’s surgery leading to his death, probe ordered

Kerala Health Minister Veena George directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Health) to conduct an investigation and submit a report.

news Health

The Kerala government has ordered a probe into the death of 54-year-old man after a kidney transplant operation, after his family alleged medical negligence and an inordinate delay by the hospital in carrying out the surgery. 54-year-old Suresh underwent a kidney transplant surgery at the medical college hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, and died early morning on Monday, June 20.

The kidney for Suresh was harvested from a 34-year-old brain dead donor in Ernakulam, and was brought to the state capital on Sunday evening via a green corridor. A green corridor is a special route set up with the help of traffic police to facilitate smooth and fast transportation of vital organs to save human lives.

However, the transplant surgery was allegedly delayed for around four hours. According to reports, the kidney was brought to the hospital in Thiruvananthapuram at around 5.30 pm on Sunday, but the transplant surgery was allegedly delayed for around four hours, and was performed at around 9 pm. "The patient died on Monday morning," hospital authorities told PTI.

After his death, Kerala Health Minister Veena George directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Health) to conduct an investigation and submit a report. "Stern action will be taken against those who are responsible for the lapses," the Minister said in a statement.

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered a probe into the incident and directed the Director of Medical Education to file a detailed report within four weeks. The panel took cognisance of a complaint lodged by two rights activists against the Nephrology and Urology departments of the medical college. The complaint alleged that the surgery was held after a delay of three hours. The hospital, meanwhile, has reportedly said that there has been no delay, and that usually some time is taken to arrange transportation and bring the patient to the hospital for the surgery.

(With PTI inputs)