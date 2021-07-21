Kerala Health Minister orders probe into death of trans woman Anannyah

Anannyah had alleged that she was a victim of gross medical negligence in the sex reasssignment surgery held at the hospital.

news News

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday ordered a probe into the death of Anannyah Kumari Alex, 28-year-old trans woman, in her apartment in Kochi on Tuesday evening. Anannyah was found dead a few days after she came out in the media raising allegations of medical negligence against a private hospital in Kochi. Anannyah had alleged that she was a victim of gross medical negligence in the sex reasssignment surgery held at the hospital.

In a statement, the Health Minister said that the Director of Health Department has been ordered to conduct a probe into the death. “A transgender organisation had also given complaint regarding this. An expert committee will be formed to study issues related with sex reassignment surgery,” said Health Minister Veena George.

Kalamassery police in Ernakulam district, who has registered a case on unnatural death in the incident, said that the death is suspected to be a suicide. Recently, in an interview to The Cue, Anannyah had raised the difficulties that she had been facing over the past one year, due to the surgery which she alleged to be not a success.

In the interview, she had said that she had been experiencing severe pain in the vaginal area and that she could not even stand for a long time or sit, due to the pain. “Even when I stand for a longer time, sneeze, laugh or even brush my teeth, I have severe discomforts. I have also been experiencing breathing difficulties. I had wished for a sex reassignment surgery that will give me a vagina like a woman’s.. but my private part looks as if it has been cut ruthlessly with a knife. It cannot be called a vagina.. It is a surgery which is conducted very neatly and cleanly in India and elsewhere. I’m standing before you as a victim of gross medical negligence,” she had said.

Anannyah had also added that she will continue to move legally against the hospital and doctors who conducted the surgery. She had also further alleged that many other similar cases of medical negligence were reported from the same hospital and doctors before.

Anannyah is said to be Kerala’s first transgender radio jockey. She also contested in the 2021 Assembly polls from the Vengara constituency in Malappuram district.

Read: Anannyah Kumari, first transgender RJ in Kerala, found dead in Kochi

Watch The Cue's interview with Anannyah:

Read TNM's earlier interview with Anannyah: Penn and Politics: Kerala’s trans woman candidate Anannyah to fight for gender rights

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional suppport to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 amd and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to inidviduals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.