Kerala HC orders removal of illegal hoardings and banners from roads within 3 months

The court also directed Kerala authorities to remove nails from trees.

The Kerala High Court has ordered the government to clear all unauthorised display boards, arches, hoardings, placards and banners with poles and frames on highways, public streets and pedestrian pavements. The court set a deadline of three months for the removal of all illegal hoardings and banners. A bench comprising Justice Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly was hearing a bunch of petitions demanding the removal of these unauthorised buntings, ad boards, hanging cutouts etc.

The bench further asked authorities to remove nails from trees which were drilled for the purpose of placing advertisements boards and drawing cable wires. “In the light of the statutory provisions, which we have extracted above, a duty is cast upon the authorities concerned, under the respective acts, to remove the nails, and consequently, the advertisement boards, pamphlets etc,” the order read

The court also went through various acts and called out authorities who are bound to take action to remove unauthorised ads on the roads.

While disposing off the petitions, the court also issued the following directions:

1. No poles or frames or any other structures for arches, boards, placards and hoardings are to be erected on any highway, public road or passageway or pedestrian pathway.

2. Repair all holes drilled to erect poles and frames to support arches, placards, hoardings etc.

3. The secretaries to the government, Local Self Government Department, Public Works Department (PWD), State Highways and Heads of Departments, should also issue appropriate instructions for effective implementation of the directions given above.

4. Cluster of wires on trees and electrical poles are to be regulated by the statutory authorities. The district collectors are also directed to take appropriate action for removal as per the existing rules.

5. The Road Safety Commissioner/Transport Commissioner has also been directed to look into the negative impact of roadside advertisements in the light of 'Policy on Roadside Advertisements' published by the Indian Road Congress, 1992.