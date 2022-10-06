Kerala HC initiates suo motu proceedings into Palakkad bus accident

The court said that flashy lights and sound systems, which were banned by the court, were used in the bus.

news Palakkad Accident

The Kerala High Court on Thursday, October 6 initiated suo motu proceedings in the road accident that occurred at Vadakkencherry in Palakkad district which claimed the lives of nine people, including five kids. The Court has sought a report from the police and Motor Vehicles Department as flashy lights and sound systems banned by the court were used in the bus.

A Division Bench consisting of Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice PG Ajithkumar initiated the proceedings while seeking a report from the police and the Motor Vehicle Department as flashy lights and sound systems which were banned by the court were used in the bus, Livelaw reported. The Court enquired as to who gave the fitness certificate to the bus. The Court has ordered that no flashlights and prohibited horns shall be used in any vehicles and to impound any such vehicle that is found to be using them.

The accident happened in the wee hours of Wednesday. A tourist bus was carrying students and teachers of Baselios School in Mulanthuruthy, Ernakulam to Ooty for a trip. The bus, which was speeding as per the preliminary information, hit a Kerala Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus from behind. The deceased include five students, a teacher and three passengers of the KSRTC bus. The government has directed officials of the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) to inquire about the accident and submit a report.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his condolence message, said that the accident was shocking. "Joining the grief of families of the deceased. The cause of the accident will be inquired. Stern action will be taken against violation of rules on the road," the message read.

Read: Tragic bus mishap in Kerala leaves teachers, students inconsolable

Leader of opposition VD Satheesan also condoled the deaths. He urged the MVD to step up its vehicle examination and not to be stern only when major accidents happen. “The tourist bus was speeding. The speed of the bus was 97.2 kmph at the time of the accident. How could the bus be speeding when there is a speed controller,” he asked.

Read: Nine killed in bus accident in Kerala: Driver of tour bus absconding

Watch the video of the accident