Kerala HC extends stay on Priya Vargheseâ€™s appointment to Kannur University

The UGC dismissed Kannur Universityâ€™s claim about Priya Vargheseâ€™s qualifications, saying that her three years of research experience cannot be counted as teaching experience.

In another blow to Priya Varghese, the Kerala High Court has extended the stay on her appointment as assistant professor of Malayalam by a month, till September 30. The University Grants Commission dismissed Kannur Universityâ€™s claim about Priya Vargheseâ€™s qualifications, saying that her three years of research experience cannot be counted as teaching experience. The court has reportedly asked the UGC to submit its stance in writing.

The High Court was hearing a petition by a candidate who had interviewed for the assistant professorship, alleging that Priya was appointed despite not having the required qualifications. Priya is the wife of KK Ragesh, who is a former Rajya Sabha MP and personal secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. It was alleged that she was appointed to the post based on her political connections â€” which she has refuted â€” and other candidates accused her of being less qualified than them.

Priyaâ€™s appointment was first stayed by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in August, saying the appointment of a person who is not qualified appears to be a case of nepotism. â€œThis is political. There is absolutely no doubt," he had said. The issue turned into a flashpoint between the Governor and the state government, with the latter defending the appointment.

State Higher Education Minister R Bindu had said in Assembly last week that there was nothing irregular in the appointment process, as all the guidelines laid down by the UGC were followed. The opposition, on the other hand, alleged that many of the candidates including Varghese were not qualified for the posts and were being appointed or selected due to political interference.

