Kerala HC, District Courts use AI tool to translate judgements to Malayalam

Using 'Anuvadini', more than 317 High Court judgements and 5,136 District Court judgements have been translated from English to Malayalam and uploaded on websites of the respective courts.

news Court

The Kerala High Court and District Courts have successfully used ‘Anuvadini’, an Artificial Intelligence tool for translation developed by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to translate judgements of courts to Malayalam, the state's vernacular. Using this tool, more than 317 High Court judgements and over 5,136 District Court judgements have been translated from English to Malayalam and uploaded on websites of the respective courts, informed the Court office.

This was done under a team of three judges who were nominated for it and included Justice A Muhamed Mustaque, Chairman of the Computerisation Committee and fellow judges V Raja Vijayaraghavan and Kauser Edappagath. "In the first phase, the Kerala High Court proposed to translate and make available all judgements certified for reporting in Malayalam,” said their statement.

It also pointed out that there is a proposal to share translated versions of judgements with the Legal Service Authority for imparting legal education and awareness to various government departments and other stakeholders, including litigants. "Through these steps, the High Court of Kerala has ensured access to justice to all, and increased transparency. And this will also help to ensure that court orders and judgements are more widely disseminated which can help to promote awareness of the law,” the statement added.